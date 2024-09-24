Badlapur Encounter: Akshay Shinde's Father Moves Bombay HC, Seeks Court-Monitored SIT Probe-Top 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The father of Akshay Shinde , the accused in Badlapur sexual assault case who succumbed to injuries in a retaliatory firing after he snatched a cop's weapon and opened fire in the vehicle on Monday, has moved to the Bombay High Court seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the death of his son.

Akshay's father, Anna Shinde, in his petition, alleged that his son was killed in a "fake encounter”, and demanded a court-monitored SIT probe into the killing.



Father of deceased Akshay Shinde filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the "fake encounter” of his son.

The petition filed will be heard by a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday. Demanding justice for his son, father Anna Shinde said the family would have accepted the verdict of a court after a fair trial.



Accusing police of killing his son for some unknown reasons, Anna Shinde said, "My son was scared of bursting crackers, how can he snatch a pistol from a police officer and open fire."

The mother of deceased Shinde claimed that the incident was pre-planned and raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.“This is pre-planned. This appears to be done at the behest of some political leaders,” as quoted by Hindustan Times. Earlier, the Maharashtra government said the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) will conduct a probe into the death of the accused in Badlapur sexual assault case.

| Who is Akshay Shinde? Accused arrested in Badlapur sexual assault case Here are top 10 updates in the case:| Cop in Badlapur rape case shooting linked to convicted encounter specialist



Thane police PRO Shailesh Salvi said police have filed a death case for the accused, and investigation of the firing and other things is currently underway.“We have filed a death case for the accused, and the rest of the investigation of the firing and other things is currently underway,” Salvi said.

The body of Akshay was transferred from Kalwa Civic Hospital in Thane after post-mortem under the guidelines of NHRC by a team of five doctors. The body and reports were handed over to Mumbra police around 5 pm

The family of the deceased accused in Badlapur sexual assault case would collect Akshay's body on Wednesday for the last rites. Speaking to AajTak, the mother of the deceased accused said that her family would not accept Akshay's body until a thorough investigation is conducted and those responsible are held accountable.

| Badlapur case: Shiv Sena workers celebrate after police shootout kills accused







