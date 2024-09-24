Trump Election Campaign Ad Mixes Up US State Of Georgia With Country Of Georgia
Date
9/24/2024 3:11:45 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Former US President Donald Trump's election campaign launched
digital ads targeting Georgia state voters that featured a
beautiful backdrop of an endless mountain range beneath a message
from the Republican Party candidate, Azernews
reports via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution periodical.
“ATTENTION GEORGIA: I'm humbly asking you to stop what you're
doing and check your voter registration status,” the ad states.
“Only a handful of votes will decide this election.”
But the Shutterstock's stock data confirmed that the photo of
the aforesaid mountain range was actually taken in the country of
Georgia, not the US state of Georgia.
MENAFN24092024000195011045ID1108710839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.