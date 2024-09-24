Trump Election Campaign Ad Mixes Up US State Of Georgia With Country Of Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former US President Donald Trump's election campaign launched digital ads targeting Georgia state voters that featured a beautiful backdrop of an endless mountain range beneath a message from the Party candidate, Azernews reports via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution periodical.

“ATTENTION GEORGIA: I'm humbly asking you to stop what you're doing and check your voter registration status,” the ad states. “Only a handful of votes will decide this election.”

But the Shutterstock's stock data confirmed that the photo of the aforesaid mountain range was actually taken in the country of Georgia, not the US state of Georgia.