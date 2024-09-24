Egypt, Uzbekistan Seek To Boost Mutual Investments, Trade

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt is committed to creating an attractive business environment to encourage mutual investments and increase trade and exports between the two countries, Egypt's of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk said on Wednesday.

Kouchouk, speaking during a meeting with Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov on the sidelines of the Asian Infrastructure (AIIB) annual meetings in Uzbekistan, stressed that Egypt's upcoming policies aim to enhance the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy. These efforts are intended to contribute to comprehensive and sustainable development.

“Egypt is committed to maintaining a sustainable dialogue with investors, collaborating to create an attractive business environment for both local and foreign investments,” Kouchouk said.“We are targeting performance-based incentives aligned with international best practices.”

He highlighted Egypt's focus on maximising opportunities for mutual investment, trade, and industrial cooperation between the two nations, particularly in environmental sustainability projects and renewable energy.

Kouchouk also stressed the importance of fostering mutual investments, increasing trade and exports between Egypt and Uzbekistan, and exchanging expertise in infrastructure development, industrial zones, technology centres, and transportation.

Both sides expressed their desire to see companies from Egypt and Uzbekistan expand their investment activities in each other's markets. Kouchouk invited Uzbekistan's business community to take advantage of the unique opportunities within Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone and strengthen its presence in the Egyptian market.