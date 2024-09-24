Ignacio Ferrer-Bonsoms From Spain Joins Fastercapital's Online Mentors Network
Date
9/24/2024 3:04:35 PM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
FasterCapital is thrilled to welcome Ignacio Ferrer-Bonsoms, from Spain, to its online mentors network. Ignacio brings extensive experience in startups focused on emerging technologies, particularly blockchain, crypto assets, and artificial intelligence. His career spans diverse roles in legal, managerial, and financial sectors, with a global footprint, having worked in multiple jurisdictions around the world.
As a mentor, Ignacio plans to provide valuable guidance to tech startups, leveraging his deep knowledge and industry expertise to help them overcome challenges and drive growth. His experience in cutting-edge fields will be instrumental in supporting entrepreneurs navigating the complexities of blockchain and AI. FasterCapital is excited about the contributions Ignacio will make in helping startups thrive in a competitive landscape.
Company :-FasterCapital
User :- Rasha Almasri
Email :...
Phone :-+1 (512) 400-0256?
Mobile:- +971 5558 55663
Url :-
MENAFN24092024003198003206ID1108710643
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.