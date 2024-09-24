Ignacio Ferrer-Bonsoms From Spain Joins Fastercapital's Online Mentors Network

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FasterCapital is thrilled to welcome Ignacio Ferrer-Bonsoms, from Spain, to its mentors network. Ignacio brings extensive experience in startups focused on emerging technologies, particularly blockchain, assets, and artificial intelligence. His career spans diverse roles in legal, managerial, and sectors, with a global footprint, having worked in multiple jurisdictions around the world.



As a mentor, Ignacio plans to provide valuable guidance to tech startups, leveraging his deep knowledge and expertise to help them overcome challenges and drive growth. His experience in cutting-edge fields will be instrumental in supporting entrepreneurs navigating the complexities of blockchain and AI. FasterCapital is excited about the contributions Ignacio will make in helping startups thrive in a competitive landscape.

Company :-FasterCapital

User :- Rasha Almasri

Email :...

Phone :-+1 (512) 400-0256?

Mobile:- +971 5558 55663

Url :-