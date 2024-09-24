عربي


Ignacio Ferrer-Bonsoms From Spain Joins Fastercapital's Online Mentors Network


9/24/2024 3:04:35 PM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FasterCapital is thrilled to welcome Ignacio Ferrer-Bonsoms, from Spain, to its online mentors network. Ignacio brings extensive experience in startups focused on emerging technologies, particularly blockchain, crypto assets, and artificial intelligence. His career spans diverse roles in legal, managerial, and financial sectors, with a global footprint, having worked in multiple jurisdictions around the world.

As a mentor, Ignacio plans to provide valuable guidance to tech startups, leveraging his deep knowledge and industry expertise to help them overcome challenges and drive growth. His experience in cutting-edge fields will be instrumental in supporting entrepreneurs navigating the complexities of blockchain and AI. FasterCapital is excited about the contributions Ignacio will make in helping startups thrive in a competitive landscape.

