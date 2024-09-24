Kuwait Takes Part In (Construct Iraq) Exhibition

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ERBIL, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Public Authority for is taking part in the International (Construct Iraq) in Erbil, Iraq alongside 400 other participants. Authority Deputy Director General, Dr. Sanad Al-Ajmi, told KUNA that this is a great opportunity to promote Kuwaiti products, and encourage deal signings. The Authority's pavilion is home to a number of local businesses, including Sadeem Doors, Ahlia Chemicals and International Industrial Projects. (end) sbr

