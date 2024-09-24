HIP Video Promo Presents: Hailey Newman Releases New Music Video VIBEZ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pop-country singer-songwriter Hailey Newman drops all-new bittersweet single "VIBEZ"

KY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hailey Newman is a pop-rock country singer-songwriter hailing from the heart of Appalachia, discovered her passion for during an 8th-grade talent show. Despite her stage fright, she took the plunge and performed Miranda Lambert's“Mama's Broken Heart,” and the audience's enthusiastic response ignited her desire to pursue music. Raised in a tight-knit community near Prestonsburg, Kentucky, Hailey's sense of family and deep-rooted values shape her music and life philosophy. Influenced by country powerhouses like Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, and Carly Pearce, her music also draws from her personal experiences and struggles she witnessed growing up in Appalachia. She aims to create music that resonates with listeners, letting them know their feelings are valid and they are not alone. Her motto reflects her belief in perseverance:“If you have a dream, you should go for it. You hear people say you can't do things because it's too high to reach, but if you dedicate yourself to anything and everything you ever wanted to do, you can do it.”

Hailey Newman's song“Vibez,” co-written by Christian Stalnecker, captures the nostalgic and bittersweet emotions of looking back on a past romantic interest. Rooted in a small crush from her school days, the song explores the innocence and excitement that comes with first love. As Hailey reflects on what could have been,“Vibez” taps into the universal feeling of wondering about paths not taken, blending youthful memories with the emotional complexity of growing up. With its heartfelt lyrics and catchy melody, the song transports listeners to a time when love was new and filled with possibility.

The music video for Hailey Newman's“Vibez” was a family affair, filmed by her sister in the beautiful town of Pikeville, Kentucky. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Appalachian mountains, the video captures the nostalgic essence of the song while adding layers of love and acceptance. One unique element of the video is the shots of multiple diverse couples, representing different walks of life. Shot in vibrant locations around town, including colorful streets adorned with umbrellas, the visuals complement the song's themes of innocence and unrequited love. Beyond the music, the video offers viewers a reminder of the beauty of embracing love in all forms and accepting others for who they are. Hailey hopes that, through the video, viewers feel the warmth of those youthful crushes and the importance of love and inclusion.

