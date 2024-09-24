HIF Global Announces E-Fuels Project In Brazil

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HIF will develop an eFuel project in Porto do Acu, Brazil

Land reservation contract with of Açu to develop a facility to produce 800,000 tons per year of e-Methanol

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HIF Global, the world's leading e-Fuels company, announced its first project in Brazil, after signing today a land reservation contract with Port of Açu, one of Brazil's main ports, to develop a facility to produce up to 800,000 tons per year of e-Methanol.Pursuant to the land reservation contract formalized at a ceremony held during the energy fair ROG.e in Rio de Janeiro, HIF Global reserves a large area within the complex of Port of Açu to develop its e-Methanol facility. The port will provide support in several aspects related to HIF ́s project development.Cesar Norton, President and CEO of HIF Global, said“We have been operating the world ́s first e-Fuels facility for over a year in southern Chile, demonstrating e-Fuels are a real and concrete solution to fight climate change now. The Port of Açu will be a fundamental pillar in building a sustainable future, and we are excited to work together on this first HIF Global development in Brazil.”HIF Global is seeking e-Fuels development sites worldwide that have the optimal combination of conditions, including access to low-cost renewable energy, abundance of CO2 sources, stable legal frameworks, favorable market conditions, and well developed port facilities.The Port of Açu, located in the state of Rio de Janeiro, has obtained the preliminary environmental license for the development of a hydrogen and derivatives hub. The port complex stands out as an important logistics and industrial center and is now positioning itself as a player in the renewable energy sector. The HIF project is expected to attract new investment and boost the local economy.“The agreement with HIF Global is a milestone for the Port of Açu and the region in this new industry. We are committed to promoting sustainable development and contributing to a cleaner and more energy-efficient future,” said Mauro Andrade, Executive Director of Business Development at Prumo.e-Fuels are made using electrolyzers powered by renewable energy to separate hydrogen from oxygen in the molecule of water. The hydrogen is combined with recycled carbon dioxide to produce carbon neutral e-Fuels, such as e-Methanol, which can be used as a shipping fuel or converted into other e-Fuels including e-Gasoline for cars, e-SAF for planes, and e-Diesel for trucks. e-Fuels are chemically equivalent to fuels used today and can therefore be dropped-in to existing engines without requiring modifications.About HIF GlobalHIF Global is the world's leading e-Fuels company, developing projects worldwide to convert renewable energy into near carbon neutral e-Fuels that can be utilized in existing engines. The name HIF represents the mission of the company: to provide Highly Innovative Fuels to make decarbonization of the planet possible. HIF is producing e-Fuels today at its HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility in southern Chile and is developing commercial-scale e-Fuels facilities in United States, Uruguay, Australia, and Chile. For more information, visitAbout Port do AçuLocated in the northern region of Rio de Janeiro, the Port of Açu is the largest private deep-water port-industry complex in Latin America. In operation since 2014, it is managed by Porto do Açu Operações, a partnership between Prumo Logística, controlled by EIG, and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges International. In all, there are 22 companies already installed, including clients and partners, several of them world-class companies. With consolidated and expanding mining, oil and natural gas activities, Açu seeks to accelerate industrialization with a focus on low-carbon projects, and is recognized as the port of the country's energy transition. More information in

