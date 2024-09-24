عربي


Prime Minister Meets US Assistant Secretary Of State For Near Eastern Affairs

9/24/2024 2:00:18 PM

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, HE Barbara Leaf, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

They discussed the close Qatar-US strategic relations and ways to boost them.

The deliberations also covered the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the enclave in addition to ways to de-escalate in Lebanon.

