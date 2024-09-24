Prime Minister Meets US Assistant Secretary Of State For Near Eastern Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, HE Barbara Leaf, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

They discussed the close Qatar-US strategic relations and ways to boost them.

The deliberations also covered the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the enclave in addition to ways to de-escalate in Lebanon.



Prime Minister meets US Congress members Prime Minister meets with Prime Minister of Luxembourg

Read Also