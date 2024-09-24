Jackson, Georgia: From Sleepy Town To Global Destination, Thanks To The Duffer Brothers And Stranger Things

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSON, Ga., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In the heart of Georgia, just an hour south of Atlanta, the small town of Jackson has undergone a remarkable transformation, all thanks to Netflix's global phenomenon Stranger Things. When the Duffer Brothers, creators of the globally acclaimed series, chose Jackson as the iconic backdrop for the fictional town of Hawkins, it ignited a cultural renaissance, revitalizing our town.

Continue Reading

The Duffer Brothers, creators of Stranger Things changed a small town in Georgia in the most amazing way.

Jackson, GA Yaz Griffin, tour guide at Hawkins Headquarters warmly greets the Duffer Brothers on the square. "Being a tour guide with Stranger Tours is so much fun. I love the show and have met many of the cast, including Joe Keery. Meeting The Duffer Brothers was so special to me. I really love the show and the passion the Duffers put into making it", Yaz Griffin

Selected by location manager Tony Holley, Jackson became more than just a filming location – it became a character in itself. What was once a quiet town with vacant storefronts and "For Rent" signs is now a bustling destination, alive with excitement and prosperity. The town's businesses, old and new, are thriving thanks to the influx of Stranger Things fans from around the globe, eager to walk in the footsteps of their favorite characters and immerse themselves in the world of Hawkins.

The economic impact has been profound. Tourism jobs have flourished, with roles created for tour guides, shopkeepers, escape room managers, and more. Local restaurants, cafes, and boutiques are thriving like never before. The show's fans have brought with them not only enthusiasm for Stranger Things but a chance for our residents to connect with visitors from across the world, sharing stories, cultures, and a love for the show.

Jackson's streets are now adorned with four stunning murals, paying tribute to the beloved series. Dedicated shops such as Hawkins Headquarters and Jackson Escape Games, give fans a chance to relive the magic of the show, offering unique experiences and memorabilia. What once seemed like a fading town has become a beacon of creativity, nostalgia, and community, with nearly every shop now brimming with life, from boutiques to ice cream parlors and cozy bars.

"The Duffer Brothers have changed this town in ways we couldn't have imagined," said Cameron Thompson, owner of Hawkins Headquarters. "Stranger Things brought a renewed sense of pride to our community. The power of film and television has truly put Jackson on the map, and we couldn't be more grateful."

As a city, we thank Stranger Things and the Duffer Brothers for spotlighting Jackson, GA, and showing the world the beauty and magic of our town. Jackson is no longer just a quiet stop in Georgia – it's a global destination, transformed by the magic of film.

For more information on Jackson, Georgia, and upcoming events tied to Stranger Things, visit

or [email protected] .

SOURCE City of Jackson, GA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED