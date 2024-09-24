Dr. Peter Caravan Awarded 2024 Gold Medal By The World Molecular Imaging Society

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gold Medal presentation at WMIC 2024. From left to right: Dean Sherry, Peter Caravan (holding the Medal), and H. Charles Manning.

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The World Molecular Imaging Society (WMIS) is pleased to announce the recipient of its 2024 Medal Award, the organization's highest honor. This year's award was presented to Dr. Peter Caravan at the World Molecular Imaging in Montreal, Canada.

Dr. Peter Caravan, PhD, is Professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School and Co-Director of the Institute for Innovation in Imaging at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). His contributions to molecular imaging research have significantly advanced the field, particularly in the development and clinical translation of MR imaging probes and radiopharmaceuticals.

"Dr. Peter Caravan's pioneering contributions to the field of molecular imaging have had a transformative impact on both scientific discovery and clinical practice. His innovative development of novel imaging probes, spanning from magnetic resonance to positron emission tomography, has opened new frontiers in diagnosing and treating complex diseases. Dr. Caravan's work epitomizes the mission of the World Molecular Imaging Society to advance molecular imaging for the betterment of patient care. We are proud to recognize his remarkable achievements with the 2024 WMIS Gold Medal." – Dr. H. Charles Manning, President of the World Molecular Imaging Society

Beyond his research accomplishments, Dr. Caravan has been a dedicated member of the molecular imaging community. He has served on the Board of Trustees of the WMIS, acted as Treasurer of the Society, and chaired the Finance and Compensation Committees. Dr. Caravan has also organized multiple international workshops and symposia on translational imaging topics. Throughout his career, he has mentored numerous young scientists, with a particular focus on increasing diversity within molecular imaging.

"I am deeply honored to receive the 2024 Gold Medal from the World Molecular Imaging Society. This recognition is a testament to the collaborative efforts of my colleagues, students, and mentors who have been integral to the advancements we've made in molecular imaging. Together, we have pushed the boundaries of science to translate innovative imaging probes from the lab to the clinic, improving diagnostics and patient care. I am truly grateful to the WMIS for this award and for its continued support of groundbreaking research that is shaping the future of healthcare." – Dr. Peter Caravan

ABOUT WORLD MOLECULAR IMAGING SOCIETY

The World Molecular Imaging Society (WMIS) is dedicated to developing and promoting translational research through multimodal molecular imaging. The vision of the World Molecular Imaging society is to globally unite and expand molecular imaging and therapy to improve human health. It is our mission to help expand the discovery and utilization of these techniques for research and clinical use by creating awareness of their benefits, advocating to solve issues and barriers that face their progress, generating world class education and training, and sponsoring needed trials and registries to support their advancement.

