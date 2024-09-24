CV3 Financial Launches Servease Loan Servicing Division

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Convergence of Origination and Servicing Ensures Customer Experience Continuity

­­LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CV3 Services, announced today that the company is introducing ServEase, a loan servicing division for its customers. CV3 is a leading private lender

providing financing to investors for fix-and-flip and rental properties and ground up loans. ServEase combines the functions of asset management and the previously outsourced responsibilities of handling loan payments and payoffs into one in-house operation.

"At CV3, our philosophy is that the customer experience begins at first contact, and ends never," explained CV3 president and CEO, William J. Tessar. "ServEase ensures that customers receive the outstanding service and support they have come to expect from CV3, throughout the life of their loan."

In a typical mortgage lending model, loan originations and loan servicing often operate as separate entities, with minimal communication between the two. This separation can result in a disjointed customer experience, where the dedication and care that customers receive during the loan origination phase do not carry through to the servicing stage.

By making the servicing experience a priority, CV3 is demonstrating its commitment to building customers for life. ServEase delivers a powerful, secure digital servicing platform that enables customers to easily schedule and make payments, track loan balances, print, manage, e-file and access tax forms, and quickly obtain accurate loan account and payoff statements. It enhances communication by triggering important notifications which can reduce delinquencies and defaults, inherently improving both overall loan performance and customer transparency.

"Traditionally, customers may work with CV3 for just 30 days to apply for and close a loan, but then they are paired with a servicing provider for the life of the loan," said Tessar. "At CV3, we believe that our responsibility to our customers extends far beyond origination. The convergence of origination and servicing under the CV3 banner provides continuity to ensure that the exceptional service and care our customers receive from day one is seamless throughout their entire journey."

CV3 Financial Services, LLC (CV3) is a private lender providing business purpose loans for non-owner-occupied properties to real estate investors in 33 states.

Financing options include bridge, fix-and-flip rehab loans, rental property financing, and new construction loans. With a digital lending platform designed to simplify the loan process, and all processing, underwriting, funding and servicing handled under one roof, CV3 delivers direct answers and quick closings for clients' real estate investment financing needs. For more information, visit .

