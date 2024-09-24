MUKILTEO, Wash., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karman Space & Defense ("Karman"), a concept-to-production solutions provider for the most complex challenges in the industry, hosted a distinguished NATO-PA Defense and Security Committee delegation at its Mukilteo, Washington facility. The visit underscores Karman's and the State of Washington's commitment to the NATO PA mission to safeguard the freedom and security of the U.S. and our NATO allies. For more than 45-years, Karman has been a trusted partner across air, land, sea, and space, merging unmatched engineering expertise with comprehensive production capabilities to support missiles, launchers and other major defense and space systems.

U.S. Representative Rick Larsen (WA-02) served as a key speaker at the NATO-PA event

During the visit, the NATO-PA delegation, comprised of U.S. Representative Rick Larsen (WA-02), Committee Chairperson Alec Shelbrooke, and leaders from across the NATO Alliance, was provided an in-depth briefing of Karman's capabilities and how it supports NATO's commitment to Euro-Atlantic security. Karman showcased a set of key subsystems and deliverables supporting NATO missions abroad including missiles systems, counter unmanned aerial systems, and advanced missile launchers.



Stephanie Sawhill, Chief Growth Officer at Karman Space & Defense, said, "We're honored to welcome Representative Larsen and the NATO PA to our facility. This visit highlights our dedication to integrating top-tier technologies and delivering advanced defense systems and protecting our country and allies."

About Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense integrates industry-leading technologies with comprehensive in-house engineering, design, analysis, testing, qualification, and manufacturing processes. Karman is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, with multiple facilities across the United States. Karman's system offerings encompass, Payload & Protection Systems, Aerodynamic Interstage Systems, and Propulsion & Launch Systems. For more information, visit our website at .

