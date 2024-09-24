Work Truck Solutions® And Maritz Partner To Enhance Digital Performance Of Commercial Vehicle Dealerships

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership empowers dealerships to optimize presence and drive sales

Chico, CA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions ®, the leading authority on commercial vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership with Maritz's automotive solution agency, a leading provider of dealership training and marketing services. This collaboration will empower commercial vehicle dealerships with a comprehensive Commercial Website and Marketing Assessment program.

Program Overview

The Commercial Website and Marketing Assessment program will establish a baseline for a dealership's website and marketing performance, prior to implementing the Work Truck Solutions platform in their commercial vehicle department. An initial assessment will be conducted upon enrollment with Work Truck Solutions, with a second assessment being conducted six months after launching on the platform. By having two assessments, dealerships and their dedicated Work Truck Solutions Customer Success Managers will gain valuable insights into overall status, progress, and opportunity to continue to improve.

Key Objectives



Establish a benchmark for website and marketing health: Create a clear starting point for measuring progress and identifying areas for improvement.

Identify areas for optimization: Pinpoint specific opportunities to enhance website functionality, user experience, and marketing effectiveness.

Monitor and measure performance improvements: Track the impact of solutions implemented by scoring key metrics, such as website components important to commercial buyers, including inventory photos and search capabilities, along with paid and organic search rank performance. Maximize return on investment: Ensure dealerships are achieving the greatest possible value from their online commercial department investment.

"Helping dealerships develop and grow their commercial vehicle business is what we do. This partnership with Maritz on their Commercial Website and Marketing Assessment program is another example of that commitment,” says Kathryn Schifferle, founder and Chief Vision Officer at Work Truck Solutions.“I'm excited to witness how these invaluable insights into operations and customer experiences will help our commercial vehicle dealer partners evolve and grow.”

Mike Davis, Director of Product and Operations at Maritz added, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Work Truck Solutions and bring our Commercial Website and Marketing Assessment to commercial dealers. This transformative tool will revolutionize their operations. Work Truck Solutions possesses a deep understanding of and unwavering commitment to the commercial vehicle ecosystem, the transportation backbone of our economy that's often overlooked by the automotive industry. With Work Truck Solutions as our invaluable partner, we are confident in our shared mission to enhance commercial dealer operations nationwide."

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is the smart technology platform that serves the Commercial Vehicle Industry. End-to-end solutions such as Comvoy.com , the national commercial marketplace, which includes NuPropel, a commercial vehicle-centric alternative fuel resource center, and tools such as 2-Minute Prospecting that enable truck pros to efficiently reach out to prospects, connect the dots between commercial vehicle buyers, dealers , manufacturers and upfitters . This innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales, customer relationships and profitability.

About Maritz

Backed by experts in behavioral and data sciences and leveraging nearly 70 years of experience as the world's leading automotive retail performance partner, Maritz's automotive solution agency has the expertise, tools, and resources to drive dealers to excel. Their full suite of automotive service offerings addresses all points in the customer cycle including pre-sale, sale, and post-sale, and at all customer interface points, both in-dealership and online. Solutions include dealer processes and services, retail performance consulting, integrated customer service, sales incentive and recognition, digital experience, dealer coaching, training and development, direct marketing, brand experience, consumer research, talent recruitment and retention, and data insights and analytics. Learn more at .





