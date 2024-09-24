New Study Uncovers Key Findings On Cognitive Aging In Dogs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Arizona Canine Cognition Center's Research, Supported by Dogtopia Foundation, Could Lead to New Strategies for Maintaining Canine Cognitive Health

PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major advance for canine cognitive research, Dr. Evan MacLean and his team at the Arizona Cognition Center , part of the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine, have developed a new assessment for monitoring in aging dogs. Funded by the Dogtopia Foundation and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the study offers critical insights into cognitive aging in dogs. The research was conducted as a part of the Dog Aging Project , a nationwide effort to understand the genetic and environmental determinants of healthy aging in dogs.

Infographic highlighting new study's key findings on cognitive aging in dogs

The study developed a novel set of pet-friendly tasks to measure spatial memory, executive function and social cognition with during the research experiments. Cognitive decline and dementia are increasingly recognized as important problems in dog aging, but have been difficult to study due to a lack of pet-friendly, objective measures of cognitive function. The newly developed tests will play an important role in studies testing interventions to prolong cognitive health and prevent dementia in dogs.

The association between age and test performance were similar for and large dogs, even though it's a fact that small dogs tend to live longer than large dogs. This surprising finding raises questions about whether cognitive aging follows a different trajectory than other age-related diseases.

Memory and mental flexibility were strongly associated with age, with older dogs scoring substantially lower than their younger counterparts. Some degree of cognitive impairment was observed in mid-life, well before the age at which dogs typically develop dementia. Identifying these early impairments may be critical for interventions to prolonged cognitive health.

" Understanding cognitive aging in dogs has the potential to advance veterinary medicine and support discoveries that translate to human health," said Dr. Evan MacLean. "Unlike other diseases, we cannot simply perform a blood test or use medical imaging to measure cognitive impairments. Our research produced problem-solving games to measure specific aspects of cognitive function, providing a vital tool for monitoring cognitive health and measuring the effectiveness of interventions to promote healthy aging."

Methodology of the Study

Research was broken down into two different experiments, detailed below:

Experiment 1: Testing a cross-sectional sample of dogs and estimated associations between age and tasks performance. The group of dogs participated in five tasks, administered across two sessions on separate days, with each session last approximately 30 – 60 minutes.

Experiment 2: Researchers demonstrated the feasibility of the tests done in Experiment one in clinical settings with 35 dogs participating to measure canine cognitive dysfunction. The cognitive tests were administered staff of the study in an exam room during research visits, when clients and their dogs visited the veterinary hospital for medical evaluations.

"We are always seeking opportunities for the Dogtopia Foundation to contribute to the well-being of dogs and to advance knowledge about them," said Liz Meyers, Executive Director of the Dogtopia Foundation. "Dr. MacLean's research has uncovered valuable insights into an area that isn't widely understood, and we are proud to have played a role in supporting this important work."

In partnership with Dogtopia's franchise network of more than 270 dog daycares, the Dogtopia Foundation has raised more than $3.5 million and has helped support the training of over 575 service dogs since the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization was established in 2017.

More information about Dr. MacLean's study can be found here . For more information about the Dogtopia Foundation and how you can support its efforts, visit . If you are interested in learning more about the Dogtopia franchise in general, visit .

