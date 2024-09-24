Curved Temperature Monitor Patch Market To Reach $0.9 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth in demand for wearable technology, rise in technological advancements, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases are the major factors which drive the global growth. Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Curved Temperature Monitor Patch Market by Product Type (Disposable and Reusable), by End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Sports Centers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the curved temperature monitor patch market was valued at $0.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $0.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth Growing demand for wearable health technology, rise in technological advancements, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases are the major factors that drive the growth of the curved temperature monitor patch market growth. However, the high cost of advanced technologies may restrict market growth. Moreover, high growth potential in developing economies offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global curved temperature monitor patch market. Request Sample of the Report on Curved Temperature Monitor Patch Market Forecast 2033 - Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.5 billion Market Size in 2033 $0.9 billion CAGR 5.5% No. of Pages in Report 233 Segments Covered Product Type, End User, and Region. Drivers

Growth in demand for wearable health technology

Rise in technological advancement Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases Opportunity High growth potential in developing economies Restraint Side effects associated with curved temperature monitor patch



Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst -



Segment Highlights

Rise in adoption of disposable curved temperature monitor patch

By product type, the disposable segment plays a pivotal role in the market. This is attributed to the emphasis on infection control and hygiene in healthcare settings driving the demand for single-use devices, as disposable patches significantly reduce the risk of cross-contamination and infections compared to reusable ones. This is particularly crucial in hospitals and clinics where patient turnover is high, and strict hygiene standards are maintained.

Hospital and diagnostic clinics segment to maintain its lead during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospital and diagnostic clinics segment has a significant share in market. This is attributed to high demand for accurate, continuous temperature monitoring in critical care and surgical environments where patient safety and infection control is important. In addition, hospitals and diagnostic clinics require reliable temperature monitoring solutions for various applications, including perioperative care, intensive care units, and post-operative recovery, ensuring optimal patient outcomes thereby supporting the segment growth.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry -

Regional Outlook

North America to Dominate by 2033

North America has a significant share in the curved temperature monitor patch market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of innovative medical technologies, and the presence of major market players. In addition, increasing awareness about the benefits of continuous temperature monitoring for disease management and preventive healthcare drives market growth. Moreover, strong regulatory support and substantial investment in healthcare research and development contribute to the market's expansion in North America.

Key Players

OMEGA Engineering Inc.

Blue Spark Technologies, Inc.

Isansys Ltd.

VivaLNK, Inc.

MEDISANA GmbH

Gamastech

VitalConnect

Microlife Corporation

SteadySense GmbH

Identiv, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global curved temperature monitor patch market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement, clinical trials, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements -

Recent Development in Curved Temperature Monitor Patch Industry

In May 2020, Identiv, Inc. announced the development of Identiv's Body Temperature Measurement Patch. The near field communication (NFC) -enabled transponder supports the reopening of public spaces, including theme parks and stadiums, and helps operators keep attendees and employees comfortable, confident, and safe.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Regenerative Medicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Orthopedic Orthotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Healthcare IT Consulting Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Ostomy Care and Accessories Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter