Iranian energy minister, Tajik counterpart discuss enhancing electricity collaboration

(MENAFN) Iranian Minister Abbas Aliabadi met with his Tajik counterpart, Daler Juma, in Tehran to discuss enhancing cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, particularly in the electricity sector. During the meeting, Aliabadi emphasized the importance of deepening collaboration in electricity and other sectors, noting that talks under the joint economic committee framework have explored various avenues for cooperation with Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources.



Aliabadi highlighted key agreements reached during their discussions, which include boosting trade between the two nations, facilitating the operation of Iranian companies in Tajikistan, and collaborating on water-related projects. He also underscored the strategic significance of joint energy initiatives, as both nations aim to strengthen their bilateral ties.



Tajik Energy Minister Daler Juma expressed optimism about the future of cooperation with Iran, particularly in energy. He praised the technical expertise of Iranian professionals, noting that projects such as the Sangtoudeh 2 hydroelectric power plant, a joint venture between the two countries, are progressing on schedule. Juma reiterated Tajikistan’s openness to furthering energy cooperation with Iran, especially in areas like oil, technical knowledge, and increasing trade.



In addition to energy collaboration, both nations are aiming to enhance their economic ties. Over the past three years, Iran and Tajikistan have signed 44 cooperation agreements, highlighting a growing relationship. According to Tajik officials, trade between the two countries reached USD270 million in the last Iranian calendar year, with plans to increase this figure to USD500 million in the near future. This trajectory reflects the strengthening political, economic, and cultural ties between Tehran and Dushanbe.

