Several airlines suspend flights to Tel Aviv as security concerns escalate

(MENAFN) Several have suspended their flights to Tel Aviv as security concerns escalate due to ongoing conflict in Israel. Azerbaijan's national carrier, Azal Airlines, announced that it has halted flights to the Israeli capital, citing the recent developments and security issues in Israel. The airline has stated that updates on the resumption of flights between Baku and Tel Aviv will be provided based on the evolving situation, as reported by Azerbaijan’s state-run news agency APA.



British Airways and Hungary-based Wizz Air have also suspended their services to Tel Aviv, according to reports from the Times of Israel. This follows decisions made last week by Lufthansa and Air France to suspend all flights to and from Tel Aviv. The suspension has also affected other airline subsidiaries under the Lufthansa Group, including Eurowings, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines, further limiting travel to Israel from Europe.



In the US, Delta Air Lines announced on Thursday that it would suspend its flights between New York’s JFK Airport and Tel Aviv until December 31, citing the "ongoing conflict" in the region. Similarly, American Airlines has canceled all flights to and from Israel until April 2025, further underscoring the long-term uncertainty surrounding air travel to Israel due to the conflict.



Tensions between the Israeli army and Hezbollah have reached a critical level, raising fears of a broader conflict. Since Monday, Israel has launched a series of airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, killing at least 492 people, including 35 children, according to Lebanese health authorities. More than 1,600 people have been injured, and thousands of civilians have fled their homes. Hezbollah has retaliated with missile strikes on northern Israeli military installations, including two airfields and an explosives factory, marking a dangerous escalation in the conflict.

