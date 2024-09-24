GCM Grosvenor’S Infrastructure Advantage Strategy Acquires Equity Interest In Brookfield’S Shepherds Flat

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management firm, today announced that its Infrastructure Advantage Strategy has acquired a 25% equity interest in Shepherds Flat (the“Transaction”), the largest repowered wind in North America, from Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) and its institutional partners, including its listed affiliate Brookfield (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) (“Brookfield”).



Shepherds Flat, located in north central Oregon, is a fully contracted 338-turbine wind farm with a nameplate capacity of 845 MW. The wind farm produces in excess of 2,000 GWh of electricity annually, which is enough to power ~185,000 average U.S. households and is fully supported by a long-term contract with a large-scale utility.

"We believe Shepherds Flat presents a rare opportunity to invest in a high-quality, hard-to-replicate, sustainable infrastructure asset alongside an experienced owner, operator, and developer of clean power," said GCM Grosvenor Managing Director Matt Rinklin. "The Infrastructure Advantage Strategy is pleased to invest in contracted renewable power generation in the Pacific Northwest energy market. We are confident we can deliver long-term value to our investors through this strategic acquisition."

Brookfield Renewable, a global platform for renewable power and decarbonization solutions, acquired Shepherds Flat in 2021. A comprehensive repowering which materially increased the wind farm's generation capacity was performed under Brookfield Renewable's ownership, enhancing the plant's operational efficiency and substantially extending its lifespan.

“We are excited to partner with GCM Grosvenor while maintaining exposure to this high-quality asset that provides essential clean energy to customers throughout the Pacific Northwest. We continue to see opportunities to further enhance value at Shepherds Flat and are thrilled to be working with GCM,” said Jeh Vevaina, Managing Partner, Brookfield Asset Management.

GCM Grosvenor's investment in Shepherds Flat was completed through its Infrastructure Advantage Strategy, which seeks to generate high-quality risk adjusted returns through alignment with key stakeholders, including union labor. As part of the transaction, the Shepherds Flat partnership has adopted a Responsible Contractor Policy which will apply to any material construction work at the site.

Thorndike Landing LLC acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor on the transaction for GCM Grosvenor. BMO and Wells Fargo acted as financial advisor and King & Spalding LLP acted as legal advisor on the transaction for Brookfield.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $79 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of approximately 540 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: .

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $1 trillion of assets under management. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Brookfield operates Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP, TSX: BEP), one of the world's largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Our renewable power portfolio totals over 34,000 megawatts and our development pipeline stands at approximately 200,000 megawatts. Our portfolio of sustainable solutions assets includes our investments in Westinghouse (a leading global nuclear services business) and a utility and independent power producer with operations in the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as both operating assets and a development pipeline of carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas and materials recycling.

