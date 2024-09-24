Simitree Promotes Mike Simione To VP Of Post Acute Data Analytics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hamden, CT, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimiTree, a leading provider of solutions for post-acute care organizations, is pleased to announce the of Mike Simione to Vice President of Post Acute Data Analytics. This strategic move underscores SimiTree's commitment to leveraging data-driven insights to enhance performance in the post-acute care sector.

Mike Simione brings 13 years of invaluable experience from the post-acute consulting team, where he has consistently demonstrated his ability to help clients distinguish between their wants and needs, while providing efficient methods for processing information. His expertise in translating data analytics into actionable performance improvement initiatives has been instrumental in driving client success.

David Berman, CFO/COO of SimiTree, commented on the promotion: "Mike's promotion is a testament to his outstanding contributions and deep understanding of the post-acute care landscape. His ability to bridge the gap between complex data analytics and practical, implementable solutions makes him an ideal leader for our data analytics division. We're confident that with the help of Mike's leadership, we'll continue to deliver innovative, data-backed solutions that drive real value for our clients."

Reflecting on his new role, Mike Simione stated: "I'm honored to take on this new challenge as VP of Post Acute Data Analytics. Over the past 13 years, I've had the privilege of working closely with our clients to uncover insights that truly make a difference in their operations. In this new role, I'm excited to further expand our data analytics offerings and help more organizations implement performance improvement initiatives based on solid, data-driven foundations. Our goal is to continue empowering post-acute care providers with the tools and insights they need to thrive in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape."

This promotion reflects SimiTree's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in post-acute care consulting and analytics. By leveraging Mike's expertise and leadership, SimiTree aims to further strengthen its position as a leader in providing data-backed solutions for the post-acute care industry.

