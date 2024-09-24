Global Behavioral Biometrics Market Poised For Remarkable Growth Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Behavioral Biometrics was valued at US$ 2.50 billion in 2023

The global behavioral biometrics market is on an upward trajectory, with a valuation of US$ 2.50 billion in 2023. Forecasts indicate significant growth, projecting the market will reach US$ 15.08 billion by 2032, reflecting a remarkable CAGR of 22.41% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

Behavioral biometrics, which involves the identification and authentication of users based on their unique behavioral patterns, is gaining traction in various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and retail. This growth can be attributed to the increasing need for enhanced security measures, driven by rising concerns over identity theft and fraud.

The market is being propelled by advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, which enhance the accuracy and reliability of behavioral biometrics solutions. Additionally, the proliferation of mobile devices and online transactions has created a demand for robust security solutions that can seamlessly integrate into existing systems without compromising user experience.Market DynamicsSkyrocketing Cybercrime Drives Desperate Need for Stronger Security; Behavioral Biometrics Emerges as Key DéfenseThe relentless surge of online fraud and identity theft is a global nightmare that's reached a fever pitch in the global behavioral biometrics market. The estimated worldwide financial impact of this scourge was a staggering $6 trillion in 2023 alone. Worse yet, the problem is growing exponentially – a study by Astute Analytica projects that online payment fraud alone will cause businesses a cumulative loss of over $206 billion between 2021 and 2025. Passwords and PINs, once the standard, are now alarmingly easy to crack. In 2022, over 15 billion data records were exposed, most due to easily exploited security weaknesses. Businesses, consumers, and governments are searching for solutions they can trust, making behavioral biometrics a rapidly emerging leader in next-generation security.Behavioral biometrics does not concentrate on simple aspects such as fingerprints or voice recognition; rather, it looks at how individuals uniquely engage with their devices. It may be the distinctive rhythm of their keystrokes, a slight bend while swiping on their phone screen or even the way they hold their phones which makes this profile difficult to copy. A personalized system like this is always being honed by every interaction with its user thereby providing continuous checking instead of only one time-authentication verification.The use of this technology varies greatly in the behavioral biometrics market. The bank might raise a flag on purchase if consumer navigate through the shopping app differently albeit slightly – someone else could have consumers' phone! Alternatively, this can be seen in an online examination system where there is something unusual about how test takers enter responses indicating possible cheating cases. While still far from widespread adoption, behavioral biometrics represents a powerful tool in perpetual battle against cyber criminals that adds another layer of defense which can smoothly work without almost any effort for hackers trying to bypass it.

Key market players are focusing on research and development to introduce innovative solutions that cater to evolving security needs. Collaborations and strategic partnerships are also becoming increasingly common as companies seek to leverage complementary technologies and expand their market reach.

Key Market Players:
- Mastercard Incorporated
- BioCatch Ltd.
- Ping Identity
- Prove Identity Inc.
- Fair Issac Corporation
- ThreatMark
- Plurilock Security Solutions Inc.
- SecureAuth Corporation
- Zighra
- IBM Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- Microsoft Corp.
- Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation Overview:

By Component:
- Software
- Services

By Type:
- Voice Recognition
- Keystroke Dynamics
- Gait Analysis
- Signature Analysis
- Others

By Deployment:
- On Premise
- Cloud

By Application:
- Risk & Compliance Management
- Identity Proofing
- Continuous Authentication
- Fraud Detection & Prevention

By Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs

By Industry:
- Retail & E-commerce
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Government & Defense
- IT & Telecom
- Others

By Region:
- North America (The U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Western Europe: The UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe; Eastern Europe: Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA) (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Rest of MEA)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil, Rest of South America)

About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. 