Electrocore Engages FNK IR To Execute Expanded Investor Relations Program

Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore, commented,“electroCore has demonstrated strong performance, delivering seven consecutive quarters of record revenue and driving of five-year CAGR of 69%. With consistently high gross margins, improving operating leverage and confidence that we are on a path towards generating positive cash flow early next year, we felt it was the right time to enhance our investor relations effort.”

Rob Fink, Managing Partner of FNK IR, commented,“electroCore is growing rapidly and operating efficiently. With a proven management team, consistent margins, strong sales channels and accelerating adoption within a large and growing market, we believe electroCore's investment proposition is compelling. Our work will focus on broadening awareness of electroCore to expand the company's audience of relevant investors as management advances efforts that will unlock and drive sustainable shareholder value.”

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

About FNK IR

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the implications of the retention of Fink IR, broadening of investor audience, electroCore's business prospects, its sales and marketing and product development plans, future cash flow projections, anticipated costs, its product portfolio or potential markets for its technologies, the availability and impact of payor coverage, the potential of nVNS generally in particular to accelerate training, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those using terminology such as "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to obtain additional financing necessary to continue electroCore's business, sales and marketing and product development plans, the uncertainties inherent in the development of new products or technologies, the ability to successfully commercialize nVNS products, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and general market conditions. The results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of results of future preclinical studies, clinical trials, or commercial success. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should refer to all information set forth in this document and should also refer to the disclosure of risk factors set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC, available at .

