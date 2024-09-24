Nazaha Official: Kuwait Supports Fighting Corruption By Enhancing Int'l Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has expressed its support for the global vision of zero tolerance for corruption, stressing the importance of cross-border cooperation to combat it.

This came during a speech delivered, Tuesday, by Vice President of Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) Counselor Nawaf Al-Muhammal, during his participation in the Fifth Plenary Meeting of the Global Operational of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network), extending from September 24 to 27 in Beijing.

In a statement acquired by KUNA, Al-Muhammal affirmed Kuwait's commitment to boosting the international cooperation in the field of fighting corruption, noting that Kuwait believes in the importance of increasing international efforts and joint work between countries.

Al-Muhammal pledged that the authority would work hard to fulfill its international obligations, including the commitment to implement the UN Convention against Corruption, and close cooperation with regional and international organizations, especially the GlobE Network.

He expressed Kuwait's interest in joining the membership of the Steering Committee, whose elections will be held at this meeting to select new members, starting from the president and his deputy to the international observers, in view of its prominent role in the work of this network since its founding.

Nazaha has been an active and effective member since joining the GlobE Network in 2021, as it participated in the discussions to launch the network's charter, membership in thematic teams, and attend sessions.

He commended GlobE Network's role, as an invaluable platform for fostering cooperation between anti-corruption authorities worldwide, extending gratitude to the network's role in investing in some Kuwaiti younger talents through chairing workshops and moderation of Thematic Working Group sessions, as well as through the Network's first mentorship program, "Empowering Women in Justice / for Justice: A Mentorship Programme for Women Professionals in Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement and the Judiciary."

Today's meeting witnessed a wide attendance of representatives of member states and regional and international organizations, to discuss the latest developments in the network, review ongoing projects, and update work mechanisms, with a focus on the progress made in achieving the network's strategic goals. (end)

