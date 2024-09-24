Mathco Opens Its Global Delivery And Intelligence Centre In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 200,000 Sqft Facility to Serve as Global Hub for Building Enterprise Intelligence and Promoting Talent Development

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MathCo®, a global leader in Enterprise AI and analytics, announces the opening of its new 200,000-square-foot Global Delivery and Intelligence Centre located at IWF Campus in Bengaluru. This facility will serve as MathCo's global headquarters its workforce that builds and delivers AI-powered solutions to Fortune 500 clients. The office will host the first-ever MathCo Experience Centre, a place to innovate and experience MathCo's path breaking solutions hosted on NucliOS®.









The opening of this 2000-seater office represents a significant milestone in MathCo's strategic growth and expansion plans. As a key part of MathCo's vision, the centre is designed to accommodate a growing workforce, and with a strong focus on fostering a symbiotic work environment that drives excellence across all its services like data science, engineering, custom products and GenAI-led solutions.

The MathCo Experience Centre, a central feature of the new office, is a space where clients can interact with MathCo's solutions, and jointly innovate. This centre provides firsthand experience of all the solutions built on NucliOS, MathCo's proprietary AI engine. This space will be the center of MathCo's efforts in developing expertise in GenAI and other emerging technologies.

Sayandeb Banerjee, Cofounder and CEO at MathCo , said, "This office is one of our dreams come to life. It reflects our commitment to nurturing talent and creating value for our global clients. We're excited to operate from a space that embodies MathCo's core values-building strong relationships, fostering ambitions, leading with simplicity, focusing on individuals, creating elevated experiences, and doing all of this with speed."

Aditya Kumbakonam, Cofounder and COO at MathCo, said,“We always wanted to build a large analytics and AI ecosystem that brings together data scientists, engineers, designers and product specialists all under one roof - creating the perfect environment to cross-learn, collaborate and co-innovate. Now, this is where all the magic will happen! We look forward to bringing our clients – showcase our way of working, best in class solutions and this facility will allow us to demonstrate it at our full scale.”

Anuj Krishna, Cofounder and President – Technology and Growth at MathCo , said,“As we transition back to working from office, this space gives us a unique opportunity to strengthen our culture – a culture where great work thrives, a culture that resonates with each Mathemagician. We are looking forward to the MathCo Experience Centre which has been designed to be a hub for brainstorming, innovating, and immersing our clients in the solutions we're building for them.”

MathCo's new Bengaluru headquarter spans five floors of the 11-story IWF Building, which is currently pursuing LEED (GOLD) certification for its sustainable design, with most of its energy sourced from renewables. Amongst other features, the building offers 24/7 onsite ambulance services and Automated External Defibrillator stations for emergency response.

Designed to provide MathCo's diverse and talented workforce with an ergonomic and enriching environment, the new office features technologically advanced meeting rooms, dedicated collaboration zones, breakout areas, indoor play spaces, a serene terrace garden, and wellness zones, including a mother's room, nap room, and doctor's room, to support both productivity and well-being. The office includes training rooms capable of accommodating large groups, ideal for onboarding and training fresh batches of employees.

About MathCo :

TheMathCompany or MathCo® is a global Enterprise AI and Analytics company, trusted for data-driven decision making by some of the largest organizations across industries. Founded in 2016, MathCo builds custom data products through its innovative hybrid model and transfers the ownership of intellectual properties to its clients. NucliOS, MathCo's proprietary platform with pre-built workflows and reusable plug-and-play modules, enables the vision of connected intelligence at a lower TCO. MathCo's full-stack team provides a holistic range of services spanning strategy, advanced analytics, data engineering and governance, MLOps, GenAI, data visualization, and adoption advisory services. MathCo's numerous accolades include recognitions in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for D&A Providers, Everest Group's Peak Matrix Assessment, and being listed as a Great Place to Work. To know more about how MathCo supports organizations to own and activate intelligence, click here .

