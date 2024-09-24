Warner Bros. Discovery Deploys AI-Powered Captioning Solution Built Using Google Cloud AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Solution utilizes Cloud's Vertex AI to dramatically improve captioning efficiency, cutting production time and costs

NEW YORK and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery and Google Cloud today announced the deployment of a new, AI-powered captioning solution (referred to internally as "caption AI") in the United States that utilizes Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform. Initially being applied to unscripted programming, this captioning solution's innovative is transforming the way Warner Bros. Discovery can create and deliver captions, significantly reducing production time and costs, while enhancing the quality of its captioning for domestic viewers.

Captioning has traditionally been a labor-intensive and time-consuming process. To maintain high levels of accuracy, Warner Bros Discovery's captioning solution incorporates a workflow that utilizes Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform

to optimize

captioning, coupled with human-oversight for quality assurance. This data-driven approach enables Warner Bros. Discovery to continuously refine and train the caption AI workflow, further reducing errors and striving to deliver consistently precise captions.

Notable metrics include:



Time Savings: The caption AI workflow reduces caption file creation time up to 80% compared to manual captioning. Cost Efficiency: The caption AI workflow cuts captioning costs up to 50%, enabling Warner Bros. Discovery to allocate resources more effectively.

"Providing viewers with high-quality captions is incredibly important to Warner Bros. Discovery," said Avi Saxena, CTO, Direct to Consumer, Warner Bros. Discovery. "Working with Google Cloud to utilize Vertex AI within Warner Bros. Discovery's caption AI workflow has not only helped to accelerate our captioning process, but also has improved our efficiency and speed, while reducing costs."

"AI has the potential to transform a variety of processes across the media and entertainment industry that deliver real business impact," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud."With its captioning solution, Warner Bros. Discovery is seeing an incredible example of how AI agents can save organizations time and money."

About Warner Bros. Discovery:

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD ) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit .

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud

