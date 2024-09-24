Socket Mobile Announces Capturesdk Support For Ios 18

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT ), a

leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce that CaptureSDK and its entire line of barcode scanners and NFC reader/writers have been thoroughly tested and have achieved full compatibility with 18.

iOS 18 compatibility across the entire Socket Mobile product line ensures that Apple users can maximize the utility of both their Socket Mobile data readers and their Bluetooth-paired Apple iPhones or iPads. CaptureSDK's support for iOS 18 means that business applications continue to run smoothly on Apple's latest platform, offering stability, efficiency, and access to the newest features. Users can seamlessly integrate the latest Apple advancements into their workflow and expect optimal performance from both devices.

"Socket Mobile has a strong track record of maintaining compatibility with Apple's latest advancements and is devoted to supporting our app developer partners. We strive to provide ultimate device compatibility and best-in-class development tools," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "With iOS 18 support added to CaptureSDK, all users of our data capture devices can stay current with Apple's latest technology while discovering new ways to leverage the power and versatility of our barcode scanners and NFC reader/writers.

"To ensure compatibility and to take full advantage of the features offered by our barcode scanners and NFC reader/writers, app development partners only need to upgrade their apps to the latest version of CaptureSDK whenever new updates are released. Our world-class support team is always available to ensure that their data capture solutions continue to work seamlessly. Combined with the quality of our products and dedicated support, this makes Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK, along with our scanners and readers, an excellent choice for Apple device users."

CaptureSDK has been integrated into thousands of applications and gives app providers reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling their apps to efficiently capture data in the physical world. With CaptureSDK, app providers can maximize the value of their solution and increase their customer's overall productivity and satisfaction. With CaptureSDK-enabled apps, end-users can interchange any of Socket Mobile's data capture devices, resulting in the freedom to choose the best reader for each customer's requirements at any given time. With iOS 18 compatibility, Socket's CaptureSDK delivers a new level of control and adaptability for iOS app developers.

iOS compatibility will always be a focus for Socket Mobile as Apple continues to roll out new updates for its customers.

Media Contact: David Holmes, [email protected]

