The Ameriflex Group® Launches National Advisor Transition Network

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AmeriFlex Group®, a rapidly growing, advisor-owned hybrid RIA that puts financial planning first, today announced the launch of the Advisor Transition (ATN), a national designed to connect qualified buyers and sellers of financial advisory practices. The concept aims to create a frictionless, confidential marketplace where financial advisors can seamlessly transition their businesses without needing a broker. ATN has established a growing network of prepared buyers representing over 200 qualified advisors.

"In an industry often dominated by brokers who charge 5-10% in sales fees, ATN stands apart with its broker-free model, designed to maximize value for both buyers and sellers, ensuring a smoother, more profitable transaction for all parties," said The AmeriFlex Group® Founder and CEO Thomas Goodson. "Similar to the

Uber model, we remove the middleman - in this case, the broker - from the equation. This streamlines the process and puts more money in the seller's pocket."

This platform allows a direct link between sellers and qualified buyers. Designed by advisors, the program focuses on four top priorities: ensuring the well-being of clients, staff retention, achieving a fair price for the practice, and offering a customized exit timeline that suits the seller's needs.

Hannah Buschbom, Chief Transitional Wealth Planner with The AmeriFlex Group® and a team leader in the Advisor Transition Network, said, "By allowing sellers and buyers the chance to work directly, we eliminate conflicts of interest from outside parties. This allows the truly vested parties a way to ensure the best possible outcomes for all involved."

The AmeriFlex Group® has a range of innovative advisor transition solutions that support its advisors, including the award-winning SuccessionFlex ® program. As with all The AmeriFlex Group® programs, ATN is tech-enabled with a human touch - all links between parties are curated by the ATN team.

Jesse Kurrasch, The AmeriFlex Group's COO and an active consultant in the advisor transition space, noted, "We have helped many advisors start and complete the transition process of a practice, and in some cases purchased practices directly, with our propriety programs disbursing millions of dollars to advisors. We have offered this matchmaking service successfully on a smaller scale for several years and look forward to assisting a national group of advisors by rolling out the Advisor Transition Network."



Learn more about ATN at .

