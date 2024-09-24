Canada Introduces New Reforms to Strengthen Temporary Residence Programs

(MENAFNEditorial) The Government of Canada has recently announced significant reforms aimed at strengthening its temporary residence programs. These changes, part of a larger effort by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), are designed to safeguard the integrity of migration pathways, reduce fraud, and address pressures on sectors like housing and health care. With a focus on temporary foreign workers, international students, and refugee claimants, the reforms will also ensure that Canada continues to meet its labor market needs while protecting newcomers from exploitation.



One of the key components of this strategy is the plan to decrease the number of temporary residents from 6.5% of the population to 5% over the next three years. This includes tightening controls over temporary foreign workers and international students, two groups that represent a significant portion of Canada’s temporary residents. The reforms also aim to relieve pressure on Canadian communities by ensuring they have the capacity to support newcomers.



Among the measures introduced for temporary foreign workers, new protections have been implemented to hold employers accountable for the treatment of workers. This includes stricter requirements for employer inspections and the cancellation of policies that had been exploited to mislead foreign nationals. Meanwhile, international students will now face stricter financial requirements and new application processes, including a cap on student permit applications.



The reforms also extend to refugee claimants. Canada’s new Additional Protocol to the Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States has resulted in a significant drop in irregular crossings at the border.



Luai Walid El Haj, Senior Immigration Consultant at Get In Canada, shared his thoughts on these changes. “These reforms reflect a proactive approach to managing temporary residence in Canada. For international students, the increased financial requirements and the cap on permits are designed to ensure that students arriving in Canada are well-prepared for life here, while also relieving pressure on local communities. For temporary foreign workers, the new protections and enhanced inspections mean that their rights are safeguarded, and employers are held accountable for their treatment.”



Luai Walid El Haj added, “As for refugee seekers, the introduction of the Additional Protocol to the Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States is already yielding positive results in reducing irregular border crossings. These are timely measures that balance the need for economic growth with the protection of human rights.”



The Canadian government has reaffirmed its commitment to adjusting its immigration system to align with the country’s evolving needs. These new reforms highlight a shift toward a more sustainable and secure system that will continue to meet labor demands while prioritizing the welfare of newcomers and Canadian citizens alike.





