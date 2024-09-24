عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
COP29 Is Chance For Global Peace And Climate Action, Says Minister

COP29 Is Chance For Global Peace And Climate Action, Says Minister


9/24/2024 5:19:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

COP29 will provide a platform to advance the global peace and climate agenda, as emphasized by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, during his speech at the "Future Summit" at the UN headquarters, Azernews reports.

He urged for unity and reconciliation, stating,“We can achieve a better future of climate resilience and sustainable development only through courageous, inclusive, and cooperative actions.”

The 29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29) will take place in Azerbaijan this November, following the decision made at COP28 in Dubai.

Baku is expected to welcome approximately 70,000 to 80,000 international guests during this significant event.

MENAFN24092024000195011045ID1108707982


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search