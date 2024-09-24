COP29 Is Chance For Global Peace And Climate Action, Says Minister
9/24/2024 5:19:41 AM
Nazrin Abdul
COP29 will provide a platform to advance the global peace and
climate agenda, as emphasized by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister,
Jeyhun Bayramov, during his speech at the "Future Summit" at the UN
headquarters, Azernews reports.
He urged for unity and reconciliation, stating,“We can achieve
a better future of climate resilience and sustainable development
only through courageous, inclusive, and cooperative actions.”
The 29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29) will take place in
Azerbaijan this November, following the decision made at COP28 in
Dubai.
Baku is expected to welcome approximately 70,000 to 80,000
international guests during this significant event.
