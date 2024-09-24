COP29 Is Chance For Global Peace And Climate Action, Says Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

COP29 will provide a to advance the global peace and climate agenda, as emphasized by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, during his speech at the "Future Summit" at the UN headquarters, Azernews reports.

He urged for unity and reconciliation, stating,“We can achieve a better future of climate resilience and sustainable development only through courageous, inclusive, and cooperative actions.”

The 29th session of the of the Parties to the UN Framework on Climate Change (COP29) will take place in Azerbaijan this November, following the decision made at COP28 in Dubai.

Baku is expected to welcome approximately 70,000 to 80,000 international guests during this significant event.