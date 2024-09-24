Tourism Drives Mexico City’S Economy: 10.7% Of Local GDP

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico City's sector has made a remarkable comeback, surpassing pre-pandemic levels and boosting the local economy.



The city's vibrant culture and diverse attractions have drawn visitors in droves, breathing new life into the capital.



In 2022, arrivals soared to 103% of 2019 figures, while tourist spending jumped to an impressive 117%.



These numbers highlight the sector's resilience and its crucial role in the city's economic recovery after the pandemic.



Nathalie Desplas Puel, the local Secretary of Tourism, shared these encouraging statistics during a presentation to the City Congress.



She projected even more growth by September 2024, with tourist arrivals reaching 104.4% and spending hitting 116.4% of pre-pandemic levels.







The tourism industry has become a cornerstone of Mexico City's economy , contributing 10.7% to the local GDP in 2022.



This success stems from innovative policies focusing on diversification, sustainability, and promotion of both urban and rural attractions.



International partnerships and promotion of both domestic and international tourism have played key roles in this resurgence.



The city's efforts have not gone unnoticed, earning it the title of Best Cultural City in the World for 2023.



Meanwhile, the city's public transportation system has also seen significant improvements. Andrés Lajous Loaeza, Secretary of Mobility , reported major investments in the Metro system, including line renovations and new trains.

The city has added 504 new trolleybuses, reducing wait times by 30% and travel times by 35%. The Cablebús network is expanding, with Line 3 set to add 36,000 daily trips soon.



Cycling infrastructure has grown, with 535 kilometers of bike lanes expected by 2024. The Ecobici bike-sharing system has been revamped in several districts, promoting sustainable mobility throughout the capital.



These developments in tourism and transportation paint a picture of a city on the rise.

