(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean hotel has staged a remarkable comeback after the devastating impact of the global crisis.



Recent data paints a picture of steady growth and renewed vigor in the sector. The latest report from Colliers reveals encouraging trends across all industry indicators.



National occupancy rates have climbed from 50.5% in the first half of 2023 to 51.6% in the same period of 2024.



These figures surpass pre-pandemic levels, outperforming the 50% and 48.9% rates seen in 2018 and 2019 respectively.



Colliers attributes this upswing to the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions and the resumption of normal activities.







The revival of tourism has breathed new life into the industry, boosting both leisure and business travel. This resurgence has benefited not only the Metropolitan region but the entire country.



The consultancy firm highlights the positive impact of seasonal activities during winter and summer vacations.



These events have spurred a surge in tourist travel, complementing the uptick in corporate trips observed over the past year.



Another promising indicator is the influx of both domestic and international guests to tourist accommodations across Chile.



The first half of 2024 saw 5.3 million people staying in Chilean lodgings, marking a 15% increase from the same period in 2023.

Tourism Rebound Drives Chilean Hotel Industry Recovery

Despite this impressive growth, the industry has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels fully. Before the crisis, Chile welcomed approximately 6 million guests to its accommodations.



However, the current trajectory suggests a strong recovery is underway. The hotel sector's resilience reflects broader economic trends in Chile.



As travel restrictions ease and confidence returns, the industry stands poised for further growth. This recovery not only benefits hoteliers but also contributes to the nation's overall economic rebound.



Looking ahead, industry experts remain cautiously optimistic. They anticipate continued growth as global travel patterns normalize and Chile's appeal as a destination strengthens.



The hotel industry's recovery serves as a beacon of hope for Chile's tourism sector and economy at large.

MENAFN24092024007421016031ID1108707740