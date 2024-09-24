Value of e-commerce transactions in Iran soars threefold in 2 years
(MENAFN) The value of e-commerce transactions in Iran has increased threefold over the last two years, as stated by the leader of Iran’s E-Commerce Development Center.
Amin Kolahdouzan reported that the value of e-commerce transactions in the previous Iranian calendar year exceeded 32 trillion rials (approximately USD60 million), indicating significant growth in this sector, according to IRNA.
Discussing the untapped potential in the e-commerce sector, Kolahdouzan stated that the latent and unused capacities must be acknowledged through new approaches and innovations to optimize existing resources effectively.
In August, Kolahdouzan announced that the E-Commerce Development Center aims to triple the value of e-commerce transactions in the country over the next five years.
The official stated, “We plan to triple the value of e-commerce transactions by the end of the center's five-year plan, and we hope to achieve the target of 90 trillion rials (approximately USD180 million).”
Earlier in October 2023, Kolahdouzan noted that the volume of e-commerce transactions in the country rose by 75 percent during the first six months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22, 2023) compared to the same period the year prior.
