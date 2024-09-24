Quad To Survive And Thrive After Biden, Kishida

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The fourth in-person Quad leaders' summit was held in Wilmington, Delaware, the hometown of US President Joe Biden, on September 21, 2024 amid uncertainty about the grouping's future.

The meeting marked the end of a certain era as the last gathering to include outgoing US and Japanese Prime Fumio Kishida.

Quad partners agreed that the US and India would swap host years, which enables Biden to host the summit in his final year as president and India to host in 2025, providing an opportunity for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to host Quad leaders.

Another practical reason for holding the Quad in the US was that it provided a last opportunity for Kishida to attend before the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) presidential election on September 27 this year.

Kishida, who is not running for re-election, is attending his last diplomatic function as prime minister, together with Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, at the United Nations General Assembly.

The Wilmington Declaration further cements the Quad's institutionalization efforts and visibility as a provider of public goods in the Indo-Pacific. The declaration introduced six new initiatives:

The Quad Cancer Moonshot Initiative seeks to lower the Indo-Pacific region's cancer death toll. Based on technologies pioneered in Queensland, Australia, the Quad countries will extend treatment choices and care, enhance access to tests, and encourage more HPV vaccines to fight cervical cancer, potentially saving the lives of millions of women.

Increasing training and strengthening current capacities to guarantee that regional partners can continue strengthening their capacity to thwart illegal marine operations through the extension of the Quad Indo-Pacific Partnership for Marine Domain Awareness (IPMDA).

The Indo-Pacific Logistics Network Pilot aims to improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and timeliness of humanitarian aid and the response to natural catastrophes in the Indo-Pacific region by bringing together Quad partners to develop a cooperative Quad airlift capacity.

The first Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission will be launched in 2025 as part of the Quad Coast Guard Cooperation to enhance maritime safety and interoperability amongst Quad coast guard units.

Furthermore, in collaboration with governments in Southeast and South Asia as well as Pacific island states, the Quad will establish an Indo-Pacific marine training program – MAITRI, which means“friendship” in Sanskrit. Currently, Quad member states provide separate training for these nations, including exercises in maritime rescue and illegal fishing surveillance. By synchronizing the exercises to prevent overlap, the planned endeavor seeks to increase their efficacy. India will be hosting the inaugural MAITRI workshop in 2025.

A Quad maritime legal dialogue will support efforts to uphold the rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific.

The Delaware Summit commemorated the Quad's 20th anniversary. As an ad hoc body, the Quad was established in 2004 to coordinate disaster response in the wake of the Indian Ocean tsunami.

Then-prime minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, suggested establishing the meeting as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in 2007. However, the format did not flourish because several participants were afraid of upsetting China.