Justice Ministry Streamlines Real Estate Registration With Arcgis Technology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Department of the of Justice, which is responsible for monitoring all real estate transactions and registrations within the country, has adopted ArcGIS from the Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri), a world leader in the field of geographic information systems.

The ministry, in cooperation with Mannai Infotech and the representative of the Esri in the State of Qatar, adopted the institute's ArcGIS technologies to develop the real estate registration system re-engineering and modernization (REGIS) application, as a digital solution that will bring about a qualitative shift in real estate registration procedures.

Director of the Real Estate Registration Department Amer Al Ghaferi said that this technology comes within the framework of the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice keeping pace with the latest technologies used in this sector, and within the framework of the keenness of those in charge of the department to comply with the standards of development, sustainability, and flexibility in transactions that have made the State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Justice, maintain its first global ranking in the field of real estate property registration procedures.

In turn, Director of the Information Systems Department at the Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Juma Al Kaabi stressed the department's keenness, in cooperation with the various administrative units in the ministry, to implement the ministry's instructions to accelerate digital transformation plans, while taking into account the standards of quality and efficiency in these plans.

For his part, Senior Vice President of Mannai Infotech Binu M R said that the cooperation with the Ministry of Justice and Esri represents a journey rich with gains that serve the plans of digital transformation and modernization in the field of real estate services in the State of Qatar.