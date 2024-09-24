Downtown Heroes I-League 3 Play-Offs Schedule: Teams, Timings & Dates

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Downtown Heroes FC are all set to fight it out for a chance to make it into I-League 2 as it gears up for the Play-Offs round of the 2024 I-League 3 season. The Heroes will play all their Play-Offs matchups at Naihati in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Placed in Group A, Downtown has Diamond Harbour FC, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, Keinou Library & Sports Association

and SESA Academy in its group. The Srinagar club will play each team in its group once, with the top two teams earning a to I-League 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Downtown Heroes open their Play-Offs round against Goa's SESA Football Academy on September 26. The game will kick off at 3:00 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Heroes' second game will see them lock horns with Manipur-based Keinou Library & Sports Association on September 28. The game begins at 9:00 AM.

The third matchup will pit Downtown against Assam's Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC on October 2. The kick off is scheduled for 9:00 AM.

The final Play-offs game will have Downtown Heroes play West Bengal's Diamond Harbour FC on October 4 at 9:00 PM.

The games can be streamed on IndianFootball YouTube Channel.