Downtown Heroes I-League 3 Play-Offs Schedule: Teams, Timings & Dates
9/24/2024 2:10:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Downtown Heroes FC are all set to fight it out for a chance to make it into I-League 2 as it gears up for the Play-Offs round of the 2024 I-League 3 season. The Heroes will play all their Play-Offs matchups at Naihati Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Placed in Group A, Downtown has Diamond Harbour FC, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, Keinou Library & Sports Association
and SESA football Academy in its group. The Srinagar club will play each team in its group once, with the top two teams earning a Promotion to I-League 2.
Downtown Heroes open their Play-Offs round against Goa's SESA Football Academy on September 26. The game will kick off at 3:00 PM.
The Heroes' second game will see them lock horns with Manipur-based Keinou Library & Sports Association on September 28. The game begins at 9:00 AM.
The third matchup will pit Downtown against Assam's Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC on October 2. The kick off is scheduled for 9:00 AM.
The final Play-offs game will have Downtown Heroes play West Bengal's Diamond Harbour FC on October 4 at 9:00 PM.
The games can be streamed on IndianFootball YouTube Channel.
