Capital Bank Partners with Amman Golf Club

(MENAFN- Advvise) As part of its ongoing effort to continually serve its Private Banking clients, Capital Bank has signed an agreement with Amman Golf Club, marking a collaboration aimed at elevating the client experience. The agreement was signed in the presence of representatives from both organizations.

This partnership is part of Capital Bank’s strategy to enhance its clients’ experience by offering exceptional services that meet their needs and exceed their expectations. By partnering with esteemed institutions like Amman Golf Club, the bank seeks to provide unique experiences.

Nadeem Khitan, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at Capital Bank Group, commented on the partnership, stating, “At Capital Bank, we are committed to add value for our clients, whether through our exclusive banking services or partnerships that enhance their experiences. We’re excited to collaborate with Amman Golf Club, a premier destination for golf enthusiasts. This partnership reflects our dedication to offering experiences that align with our clients’ aspirations and needs.”

Majd Najada, General Manager of Amman Golf Club, expressed pride in the partnership, stating, “We’re thrilled to be working with Capital Bank, an organization that shares our values and ambitions. Through this partnership, we aim to offer an exceptional experience for the bank’s golf-loving clients, allowing them to enjoy the club’s outstanding services in a beautiful setting.”

Amman Golf Club is a popular destination for golf enthusiasts in Jordan, offering a nine-hole (PAR 3) course that combines stunning natural landscapes with top-tier service, making it a favorite spot for golfers in the capital.





