(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Sharjah – The emirate of Sharjah will host the exhibition“The Search for an Open Enigma” at Al Hamriyah Studios from September 28 to December 8, featuring works by Brazilian artist Antonio Dias (1944-2018), Emirati state news agency WAM said on Monday (23). The is organized by the Sharjah Art Foundation .

Born in Campina Grande, in Brazil's state of Paraíba, but spending much of his life in Rio de Janeiro, Antonio Dias is part of a generation of Brazilian artists who, in the 1960s, broke away from figurative and nationalist modernist painting to create an aesthetic inspired by mass culture.

Dias' mixed-media works of the early 1960s critique the military dictatorship in Brazil.

From the 1980s onwards, Dias produced abstract paintings rendered in metallic pigments, vibrant hues and dynamic formations while continuing until his passing to develop his mixed-media installations, which he infused with a poignant sense of humor.

in Sharjah

This will be the first solo exhibition of Dias' art in the region pays homage to the versatile and subversive nature of his oeuvre through a selection of works from the 1960s until the late 1990s.

Antonio Dias: The Search for an Open Enigma is curated by Hoor Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, with Reem Sawan, Curatorial Assistant at the Foundation.

Read more:

A tale of refuge in cordel literature

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

The post Sharjah to host Antonio Dias' exhibition appeared first on ANBA News Agency .