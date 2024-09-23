Successful Completion Of Media Ethics Workshop By Prabhasakshi News Network

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Varanasi, September 20, 2024 - Prabhasakshi News is delighted to announce the successful completion of its Ethics held on September 19, 2024, at Vasanta College for Women, affiliated with Banaras Hindu University, Rajghat, Varanasi. The workshop was a significant event for journalism students & mass communication enthusiasts.

The workshop provided valuable insights into ethical practices in journalism and digital media, covering essential topics such as accuracy, transparency, privacy, responsible use, guidelines and their practical applications. Renowned speakers led engaging sessions and interactive discussions, enriching participants' understanding of media ethics.

Event Highlights:

.Expert Sessions: Presented by distinguished speakers with extensive experience in media.

.Interactive Discussions: Focused on real-life case studies and ethical dilemmas.

.Practical Insights: Offered practical guidance on maintaining high ethical standards in journalism.

.Quiz Session: Interactive Q&A Session to check the understanding of the topics covered

Following the workshop, a stimulating quiz session was conducted to assess and reinforce the participants' understanding of the topics covered. The quiz was designed to challenge attendees and provide immediate feedback on their grasp of media ethics concepts.

The quiz session was well-received, with participants demonstrating a strong grasp of the ethical principles discussed during the workshop. The event concluded on a high note, with attendees expressing their appreciation for the depth of learning and engagement provided.

The event was met with positive feedback from attendees, who appreciated the depth and relevance of the discussions. Participants left with a renewed commitment to uphold ethical standards in their media practices.

Prabhasakshi News Network extends its gratitude to Vasanta College for Women, affiliated with Banaras Hindu University, and all the participants for making this workshop a resounding success.

For more details about the workshop or to stay updated on future events, please visit or contact at ... or +91-9315-587-015.



Company :-Prabhasakshi

User :- Neha Mehta

Email :...

Phone :-011-26866034

Mobile:- 9582305259

Url :-