Atticus Publishing Proudly Presents Detective Mickey's Story By Miguel Puig

CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Detective Mickey's Story , a riveting memoir by Miguel Puig that sheds light on his undercover work within the NYPD's Intelligence Division during a time of turmoil. Set against the backdrop of Puerto Rico's independence struggle, this provides a rare glimpse into the clandestine operations and challenges faced by an anti-terrorism infiltrator in the late 1960s.In Detective Mickey's Story, Puig reflects on his experiences infiltrating pro-independence groups following the death of leader Pedro Albizu Campos in 1965, which ignited a wave of underground activity and violence aimed at achieving Puerto Rico's independence. Miguel Puig was appointed as an undercover officer in 1969, tasked with gathering intelligence on groups involved in bombings and other attacks. The book not only explores his undercover operations but also delves into the discrimination and obstacles he faced, both during his service and afterward.Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Puig moved to New York City in 1967, coincidentally on the anniversary of the Lares Uprising, a historical movement for Puerto Rican independence. His passion for law enforcement, sparked by his participation in the U.S. Army National Guard, led him to the NYPD, where he was appointed to the Intelligence Division.Detective Mickey's Story is an essential read for those interested in political history, law enforcement, and the personal experiences of an immigrant officer navigating the complexities of race, loyalty, and justice. Miguel Puig's memoir not only serves as a reflection on his life but also offers insight into the broader context of Puerto Rico's political history and the United States' involvement in it.

