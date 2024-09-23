Brazilian Real Weakens Amid Interest Rate Gap And Fiscal Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar gained strength on Monday, closing at R$5.5353, a 0.26% increase against the Brazilian real.



This uptick reflected global trends, with the DXY index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, rising by 0.15%. Investors eagerly awaited inflation data from both Brazil and the United States.



The dollar's advance marked a recovery from recent losses. Last week, it had dipped to R$5.42, its lowest point in a month, following monetary policy decisions.



The Reserve had initiated a monetary easing cycle with a 50 basis point rate cut to 4.75%-5.00%. Meanwhile, Brazil's Central Bank raised the Selic rate by 25 basis points to 10.75%.



This widening interest rate gap between Brazil and the US has made the Brazilian currency more attractive to foreign investors.







They often use it in carry trade operations, seeking to profit from interest rate differentials. However, the real lost some ground due to domestic factors.



Economists surveyed by the Central Bank now predict a higher Selic rate of 11.50% by year-end, up from last week's 11.25% forecast.



They anticipate a 50 basis point hike at the next Copom meeting. Inflation projections have also increased for the tenth consecutive week.

Brazil's Fiscal Situation and Market Reactions

The market also focused on Brazil's fiscal situation. The federal government announced an additional budget freeze of R$2.1 billion ($377 million) but reversed the R$3.8 billion ($682 million) contingency from July.



This resulted in a R$1.7 billion ($305 million) decrease in spending containment, from R$15.0 billion ($2.694 billion) to R$13.3 billion ($2.389 billion).



Dario Durigan, executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, expressed concern about the "irrationality" in economic agents' perceptions of fiscal management.



He cited "poorly made speculation" amid criticisms of creative ways to circumvent fiscal rule restrictions. Durigan assured that the government adjusted its 2024 projections to close accounts within fiscal rules, without creative measures.



Investors will closely monitor the upcoming Quarterly Inflation Report and the Extended National Consumer Price Index-15 (IPCA-15) this week.



Internationally, markets await key US data, including the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index and GDP preview.

