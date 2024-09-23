Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case: Accused Akshay Shinde Succumbs To Bullet Injuries After Exchange Of Fire In Police Vehicle

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Thane on Monday said Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case, succumbed to injuries in a retaliatory firing after he snatched a cop's weapon and opened fire in the police vehicle.

The police said accused Akshay Shinde was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail for investigation.

"When the police vehicle reached Mumbra bypass, he snatched a policeman's gun and opened fire at an assistant police inspector in the vehicle. He was shot in retaliatory firing,” PTI reported citing the police.

"Shinde was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition, where he succumbed to bullet injuries,” the police said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said,“His (Akshay Shinde) ex-wife has lodged a complaint of sexual assault. Police had a warrant and were taking him for investigation. He snatched the police gun and fired on police personnel and in the air too.... Doctors will declare it later but the preliminary information that we have is that he has died.”

“If he had attacked the police, wouldn't the police do the self-defence? It's wrong to create any issue out of it,” Fadnavis added.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said." He (Akshay Shinde)... fired on a police personnel, Nilesh More, who was injured, and has been admitted to hospital. Police in self-defence took that action. More information will come out after investigation..."

Earlier in August, the accused, a 24-year-old, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two four-year-old girls inside the washroom of a school in Thane's Badlapur- sparking widespread protests in Maharashtra . The accused - a male attendant at the school - was arrested later.

According to a preliminary report, the kindergarteners - aged three and four - were abused repeatedly over a 15-day period and found with ruptured hymens.

The accused, allegedly a habitual offender, was hired as a contractual worker without proper background checks. He was given unrestricted access to all parts of the school - including the somewhat remotely located female toilets - and did not carry an identity card.

The Maharashtra government promised strict action against the perpetrator and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the trial in the case would be held at a Fast Track court. The SIT conducted an identification parade, during which the victims identified the accused.