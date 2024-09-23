عربي


Kazakhstan's Defense Minister Visits Azerbaijan

9/23/2024 3:13:56 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, on September 23, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov paid a visit to our country to participate in the 5th Azerbaijan International Defense exhibition "ADEX".

Azernews reports that as part of the visit, it is planned to discuss military cooperation between the two countries, regional security and a number of other issues of mutual interest.

AzerNews

