Kazakhstan's Defense Minister Visits Azerbaijan

9/23/2024 3:13:56 PM
At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, on September 23, the
Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Colonel General
Ruslan Zhaksylykov paid a visit to our country to participate in
the 5th Azerbaijan International Defense exhibition "ADEX".
Azernews reports that as part of the visit, it is planned to
discuss military cooperation between the two countries, regional
security and a number of other issues of mutual interest.
