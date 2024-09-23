AFU Show How Engineer Troops Create Passages In Minefields In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Support Forces of the of Ukraine showed how the 49th Engineer Assault Brigade is making holes in the combined barriers on the border with Russia in the Kursk region.

According to Ukrinform, the Support Forces Command reported this on and posted the video.

“Watching the 49th Engineer Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the second time in a month making passages in the combined barriers on the border with Russia is priceless,” the description reads.

Combat engineers dug holes in minefields and barriers in the Kursk region and ensured the passage of Ukrainian Defense Forces units deep into the region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, units of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade of the Polissya airborne assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine broke through another section of the Russian border in the Kursk region.