Injury Toll In Zaporizhzhia Rises To 22

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people in Russia's overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 22.

This was reported on Telegram by the press service of the Department of Emergency Situations in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrinform saw.

"As of 17:00, 22 people have been reported injured, including two minors, thus, injury toll has increased again," the post says.

As many as 13 women and 7 men were among the victims; 27 residents of the city were rescued.

Two women remain in hospital, their condition is assessed by medics as moderately grave.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military carried out airstrikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia region. Earlier reports mentioned 21 victims.