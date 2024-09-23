Egypt Healthcare Authority, Roche Forge Strategic Partnership To Enhance Cancer Care, Eye Disease Treatment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Chairperson of Egypt Healthcare Authority and Supervisor General of the Universal Insurance and Life Dignified projects Ahmed El-Sobky, met with the General Manager of Roche Middle East Mohamed Swilam, at the headquarters of the Healthcare Authority in New Administrative Capital.





The meeting was part of the Authority's strategy to strengthen partnerships with global companies to provide the best and latest treatments. During the meeting, they discussed ways to support cancer patients, establish centres of excellence for eye diseases, and support health surveys.





El-Sobky announced an agreement to sign a cooperation protocol with Roche Egypt, forming a strategic partnership to improve treatments, and healthcare outcomes, and develop the Authority's clinical research system.

He noted that the collaboration with Roche extends to awareness, early diagnosis, treatment, and scientific research in cancer, haemophilia, multiple sclerosis, and ophthalmology. Additionally, they plan to establish a world-class centre of excellence for ophthalmology at Port Said Eye Hospital.





During the meeting, the potential to benefit from the Authority's experience in digitizing health information and electronic medical records was discussed. In this context, the Chairperson of the Healthcare Authority stated,“We have successfully issued over 40 million prescriptions annually, covering approximately 120 million medications for EGP 3.5bn across six governorates as part of the Universal Health Insurance System. The cost is expected to reach between EGP 70bn and EGP 80bn annually as the system expands to cover all governorates.”





He emphasized that the Egyptian market is large and promising for investment in the healthcare sector.

General Manager of Roche Middle East Mohamed Swilam highlighted the importance of the partnership with the Healthcare Authority, which is a cornerstone of the new Egyptian healthcare system, affirmed Roche's commitment to continuing to transfer international expertise and develop innovative solutions that meet local market needs.