The Crypto Market Bullish Pause
Date
9/23/2024 2:18:18 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
The Cryptocurrency market paused growth early in the day on Monday after last week's resounding close, stabilising at $2.23 trillion (+8.8% in 7 days), which is near the previous peak. This means that further gains will be an important second signal for breaking the multi-month trend of lower local highs. Prior to this, we have seen a breaking of the sequence of lower local lows, which was the first signal of a trend change.
MENAFN23092024000156011031ID1108705423
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.