Unease Of Doing Business In Delhi With Mounting Extortion Threats

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 23 (KNN) The business community in Delhi is on edge as a growing wave of extortion threats spreads terror among local entrepreneurs.

US-based gangster Rohit Godara, a key player in the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, has been making brazen demands for protection money, targeting high-profile individuals and businesses in the capital.

His chilling threats have left businessmen scrambling for security as the demand for extortion payments continues to rise.

Recently, a south Delhi builder was left shaken after receiving a threatening call from Godara, who ominously declared, "We are like shadows... We won't leave you."

This was only one of many similar cases. In a parallel incident, a real estate developer from Sainik Farms reported receiving a call from Godara, demanding Rs 5 crore and threatening severe consequences if the money was not paid.

Another incident emerged from Greater Kailash, where a music producer was targeted by an accomplice of Lawrence Bishnoi. The criminal demanded Rs 5 crore and issued a dire warning: "Verify my voice with the DSP or SP, whoever. Remit Rs 5 crore or face dire repercussions."

The fear gripping the business community follows a recent shooting incident in Greater Kailash-I, where gunmen opened fire outside a gym, killing businessman Nadir Shah in a bold daylight attack.

The shooting has only heightened tensions, as entrepreneurs now find themselves potential targets of gang violence if they fail to meet extortion demands.

In both the Sainik Farms and Greater Kailash cases, calls were made by the same network - Rohit Godara operating from abroad on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Delhi Police Special Cell is investigating the incidents, as transcripts of the calls reveal spine-chilling threats of violence.

One of the targets, identified as AB, pleaded with the caller, claiming mistaken identity and financial constraints. Godara, however, was unrelenting, insisting the victim was the correct target.

This surge in extortion threats is not isolated. Earlier this month, a Shahdara-based businessman lodged an FIR after receiving a call demanding Rs 10 crore from the same gang. Godara, implicated in the murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi last year, is believed to be orchestrating these operations from the US.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to curb these criminal activities as businessmen remain on high alert, fearing further violent consequences if they fail to comply with the gang's escalating demands.

(KNN Bureau)