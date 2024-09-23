UNGA: Egypt, Equatorial Guinea Affirm Commitment To Strengthening Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty met with Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Diaspora of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Abdelatty congratulated Angue on his reappointment to his post and expressed satisfaction with the course of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The two ministers agreed to continue working to strengthen cooperation mechanisms in various fields, serving the mutual interests of both countries, particularly in the areas of housing, health, security and defence, infrastructure, agriculture, trade, energy, and others, leveraging related Egyptian expertise and capabilities.

They also agreed to intensify coordination on regional and international issues.