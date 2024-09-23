Regent Visits JAF General Command

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 23 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Regent, visited the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) on Monday.According to a royal court statement, Crown Prince Al Hussein met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti and was briefed on a number of issues related to the in various operational, training and logistical fields.His Royal Highness listened to a briefing on the measures and technologies used to enhance border security, and the JAF's efforts to implement strategic plans to keep pace with security challenges.The Crown Prince commended the advanced skills, capabilities, and readiness of the Arab Army, praising its personnel's efforts to safeguard Jordan's borders and security.