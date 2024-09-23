Unlocking New Trades Opportunities For The Next Generation With The Home Depot Foundation's Path To Pro

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Built From Scratch

Every September, Workforce Development Month celebrates the contributions of workforce professionals and raises awareness around skilled trades. As national conversation spotlights the as a career path for high school graduates, The Home Depot and The Home Depot Foundation remain committed to providing aspiring skilled tradespeople with the tools they need to be successful in the industry.

There are currently more than 400,000 open jobs in fields like carpentry, plumbing, electrical and HVAC. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , the home improvement trades are projected to grow to more than 3.9 million open jobs on the market in the next decade. While these may be daunting statistics, it creates a great opportunity to invest in the next generation of skilled talent.

The Home Depot Foundation has announced more than $2 million in new grants to address the skilled labor gap in the United States.

Skilled Trades Training

The Foundation and trades training nonprofit partner Home Builders Institute (HBI) launched a partnership with 100 Black Men of America, Inc. to increase skilled trades training and career opportunities for youth in 2021.

Now, through more than $500,000 in additional funding, the organizations will continue to provide HBI's Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate Training curriculum, mentorship and training in Atlanta, Philadelphia and Oakland while expanding the program to students in Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, the Foundation awarded a $710,000 grant to HBI to advance existing programs to train separating service members, youth and more in the skilled trades.

Trade School Scholarships

The Foundation is investing more than $1 million to award over 300 scholarships to students seeking to further their trades education through partners SkillPointe Foundation and Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members.

About Path to Pro

Since 2018, The Foundation's Path to Pro program has introduced more than 245,000 people to the skilled trades and trained more than 43,000 youth, high school students, underserved communities and separating U.S. military servicemembers.

Apart from The Foundation's work to bridge the skilled labor gap, The Home Depot has enabled tens of thousands of jobseekers to connect with Pro customers looking to hire through the online labor marketplace, the Path to Pro Network. Thousands of participants have graduated from the Path to Pro Skills Program, a free, on-demand program that gives participants the necessary training to secure entry-level positions in the skilled trades.

For more information and to see trade resources available in English and Spanish visit PathtoPro .