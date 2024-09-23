Century Complete Announces New Community Now Selling In Ocala, FL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Starting from the mid $200s, West Oak offering single-family floor plans from the national leader in online
homebuying
OCALA, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek-announced that its Century Complete brand is now selling at West Oak, a new community in Ocala featuring quality single-family floor plans, affordably priced from the mid $200s.
Continue Reading
Quail Ridge Floor Plan | New Homes in Ocala, FL | West Oak by Century Complete
Quail Ridge Floor Plan | New Homes for Sale in Ocala, FL | West Oak by Century Complete
Marking the company's second community in Ocala, West Oak features a prime location that backs up to the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park-a 60-acre nature site with two walking loops throughout a wetland ecosystem. Homebuyers can choose from a versatile selection of single- and two-story floor plans, with included features like Kohler® bath fixtures, Whirlpool® stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Planned community amenities include a pool, clubhouse and fitness center. The community will also offer paired floor plans in the future.
In the greater Ocala area and nearby Silver Springs, Century Complete offers an additional three exceptional communities priced from the mid $200s: Bennah Oaks, Marion Oaks, and Silver Springs Shores.
Learn more and explore available homes at .
"We're very excited to bring an even greater selection of quality and affordable new homes to Ocala," said Dave Roberts, EVP of Field Operations. "With an exceptional lineup of floor plans, incredible amenities and a beautiful location, homebuyers should act fast to find their best fit."
MORE ABOUT WEST OAK
Now selling from the mid $200s
100 single-family
homesites
Single- and two-story floor plans
Up to 4 bedrooms,
2 bathrooms, and up to 1,934 square feet
2-bay garages
Open-concept layouts with
Kohler® bath fixtures, Whirlpool® stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and more
Community amenities like a clubhouse, fitness center, and pool
Backs up to the
Ocala Wetland Recharge Park
Convenient access to I-75, Highway 27, and Highway 301
NW 21st Street,
Ocala, FL 34475
352.678.6630
VISIT OUR NEARBY MODEL HOME AT MARION OAKS!
319 Marion Oaks Boulevard
Ocala, FL 34473
352.678.6630
THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE
HOMEBUYING
Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.
How it works:
Shop homes at
CenturyCommunities
Click "Buy Now" on any available home
Fill out a quick Buy Online form
Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN23092024003732001241ID1108705187
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.